EPISODE ONE: TROJAN HORSE

US CUSTOMS AND BORDER PROTECTION

Border Encounters:

2020 - 458,088

2021 - 1,734,686

2022 - 2,378,944

2023 - 2,475,669





Single Adults

2023 - 1,293,008





Single Minors

2023 - 131,519





TERRORIST WATCHLIST (NBC NEWS)

2022 - 100

2023 - 160





AVERAGE BORDER APPREHENSIONS FOR JULY 2023 (NBC NEWS_

Just over 4,300





CARTELS MAKING 13B ANNUALLY SMUGGLING MIGRANTS ACROSS BORDER (ABC NEWS)





FENTANYL SEIZURES AT US-MEXICO BORDER (WILSON CENTER)

Increased 164% from 2020 to 2022. Seizures in 2023 of 21,846 pounds has already surpassed last year’s 14,104 pounds. Most seizures occur in Arizona and California.





BIDEN OFFERS NEARLY HALF A MILLION VENEZUELAN ILLEGAL MIGRANTS LEGAL STATUS AND WORK PERMITS FOLLOWING DEMANDS FROM STRAINED CITIES (CBS NEWS)





ENCOUNTERS WITH CHINESE NATIONALS (PRAGERU)

2022 - 399

2023 - 4,042