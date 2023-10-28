EPISODE ONE: TROJAN HORSE

US CUSTOMS AND BORDER PROTECTION
Border Encounters:
2020 - 458,088
2021 - 1,734,686
2022 - 2,378,944
2023 - 2,475,669
Single Adults
2023 - 1,293,008
Single Minors
2023 - 131,519
TERRORIST WATCHLIST (NBC NEWS)
2022 - 100
2023 - 160
AVERAGE BORDER APPREHENSIONS FOR JULY 2023 (NBC NEWS_
Just over 4,300
CARTELS MAKING 13B ANNUALLY SMUGGLING MIGRANTS ACROSS BORDER (ABC NEWS)
FENTANYL SEIZURES AT US-MEXICO BORDER (WILSON CENTER)
Increased 164% from 2020 to 2022. Seizures in 2023 of 21,846 pounds has already surpassed last year’s 14,104 pounds. Most seizures occur in Arizona and California.
BIDEN OFFERS NEARLY HALF A MILLION VENEZUELAN ILLEGAL MIGRANTS LEGAL STATUS AND WORK PERMITS FOLLOWING DEMANDS FROM STRAINED CITIES (CBS NEWS)
ENCOUNTERS WITH CHINESE NATIONALS (PRAGERU)
2022 - 399
2023 - 4,042
