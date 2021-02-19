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A Meditation To Rest In Jesus
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20 views • February 19, 2021
Psalm 81:5-7
...I heard an unknown voice say:
“I removed the burden from their shoulders;
their hands were set free from the basket.
In your distress you called and I rescued you,
I answered you out of a thundercloud...
Love u all! My pictures can be found at Pinterest. Feel free to use: https://www.pinterest.com/10mgguyxybleuyx/my-artwork/
music:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8TJiOm5KHys&;list=PLQVZpEUUUtg5j4fAo5RNHLimdhoja3HuV&index=2&t=0s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e2pN4Z07b_I&;list=PLQVZpEUUUtg5j4fAo5RNHLimdhoja3HuV&index=3&t=0s
...I heard an unknown voice say:
“I removed the burden from their shoulders;
their hands were set free from the basket.
In your distress you called and I rescued you,
I answered you out of a thundercloud...
Love u all! My pictures can be found at Pinterest. Feel free to use: https://www.pinterest.com/10mgguyxybleuyx/my-artwork/
music:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8TJiOm5KHys&;list=PLQVZpEUUUtg5j4fAo5RNHLimdhoja3HuV&index=2&t=0s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e2pN4Z07b_I&;list=PLQVZpEUUUtg5j4fAo5RNHLimdhoja3HuV&index=3&t=0s
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