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Global Alert News - #234 - URGENT EDITION
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116 views • February 02, 2020
GeoEngineeringWatch.org - One Hour weekly broadcast for Saturday February 1, 2020.
Dane reveals the connection of the Coronavirus being worked on by Harvard scientist for Chinas' Level 4 bio-weapons lab. Brzezinski quote (paraphrased) " time will come when we will manipulate the mental functioning of all peoples' brains with bio-chemicals".
Dane reveals the connection of the Coronavirus being worked on by Harvard scientist for Chinas' Level 4 bio-weapons lab. Brzezinski quote (paraphrased) " time will come when we will manipulate the mental functioning of all peoples' brains with bio-chemicals".
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