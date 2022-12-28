U.S. Schools Ban TikTok

https://gnews.org/articles/629965
Summary：12/26/2022 A from Ahlulbayt Media on Youtube mentions how the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) sets up different algorithms for domestic and international versions of Tiktok, which has become a widely used entertainment app. However, the application has both positive and negative impacts. Hence, U.S. public universities have started to ban Tiktok.
