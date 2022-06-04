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Video showing how the Center of the city of Donetsk (Donbass) was subjected to a Hail of Blows. 060422
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70 views • June 04, 2022
Here is a video showing how the center of the city of Donetsk was subjected to a hail of blows!!!!
The Armed Forces of Ukraine struck Donetsk with rocket artillery.
The shelling was carried out on civilian infrastructure facilities and recreation areas of civilians.
There is destruction of buildings, damage to cars and injured people.
In total, more than 40 rockets from rocket artillery were fired at the city, the DPR representative office in the JCCC writes.
The Armed Forces of Ukraine struck Donetsk with rocket artillery.
The shelling was carried out on civilian infrastructure facilities and recreation areas of civilians.
There is destruction of buildings, damage to cars and injured people.
In total, more than 40 rockets from rocket artillery were fired at the city, the DPR representative office in the JCCC writes.
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