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Steven Del Duca wants to 'vaxx' Ontario children
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10 views • May 25, 2022
This is my first ever video, nothing fancy, these two guys came campaigning for Steven Del Duca essentially. I didn't record the event but I simply said "I heard he wanted to mandate the vaccine for children"
"No that's not true"
"Well people are talking, I heard that's what he said"
"No we're not about that at all, and if you've already made your decision...."
"Yeah I'm voting conservative"
And he leaves...
I quickly summon on YouTube Steven del Duca himself making the declaration two weeks ago...
Link below check it out at 8 min
The fact is it is unquestionably more dangerous for a child to take this experimental injection than actual exposure
Thank you and God bless,
This storm is summoning the truth I know to manifest outwards and this is nothing but a pesky black fly thing, us Canadians are tough, a bit over complacent yes but the strength is there,
Well to continue, as soon as I saw the proof they were lying I went to show them first hand what their leader said
"This is from two weeks ago Steven Del Duca wants all children to be cov19 vaccinated to attend school"
Instead of listening they scurried in there car saying, "thanks for the info" while speeding off
I shouted out "they're more likely to die from the vaccines" but they sped off..
They literally ran away
I looked around and thought wth... they were here campaigning, I called them out lying and they ran.. they ran away stopped campaigning and ran tf away.. any Ontarians please I know it sucks just vote Doug Ford in again. We will persevere
https://youtu.be/WHN_-yUgjgU
Around 8min from his own weird toothless lips
"No that's not true"
"Well people are talking, I heard that's what he said"
"No we're not about that at all, and if you've already made your decision...."
"Yeah I'm voting conservative"
And he leaves...
I quickly summon on YouTube Steven del Duca himself making the declaration two weeks ago...
Link below check it out at 8 min
The fact is it is unquestionably more dangerous for a child to take this experimental injection than actual exposure
Thank you and God bless,
This storm is summoning the truth I know to manifest outwards and this is nothing but a pesky black fly thing, us Canadians are tough, a bit over complacent yes but the strength is there,
Well to continue, as soon as I saw the proof they were lying I went to show them first hand what their leader said
"This is from two weeks ago Steven Del Duca wants all children to be cov19 vaccinated to attend school"
Instead of listening they scurried in there car saying, "thanks for the info" while speeding off
I shouted out "they're more likely to die from the vaccines" but they sped off..
They literally ran away
I looked around and thought wth... they were here campaigning, I called them out lying and they ran.. they ran away stopped campaigning and ran tf away.. any Ontarians please I know it sucks just vote Doug Ford in again. We will persevere
https://youtu.be/WHN_-yUgjgU
Around 8min from his own weird toothless lips
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