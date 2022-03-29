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The State of the Surveillance State -Episode 11
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98 views • March 29, 2022
Come with me and the DontComply Drone™ on a learning expedition with spectacular views from the sky as we get a close up look at the surveillance equipment being used to spy on you. This episode we look at the toll booth equipment.
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