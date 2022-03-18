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Ukraine Biolabs Australian Doherty Institute, The Pentagon, and the Future Pandemic
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693 views • March 18, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
Hundreds of blood samples were transferred from the Ukrainian bioweapon labs to Australia’s Peter Doherty Institute – an institute that helped to throw Australia into a complete lockdown. Maria Zeee joined the Stew Peters Show Thursday to expose the Doherty Institute’s tyranny, Putin’s motives against NATO, and more. Zeee discussed how foreign troops are being deployed on Australian ground in anticipations of a war with China, as the states of Australia fall to Covid tyranny.
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vxp4z9-ukraine-biolabs-australian-doherty-institute-the-pentagon-and-the-future-pa.html
Hundreds of blood samples were transferred from the Ukrainian bioweapon labs to Australia’s Peter Doherty Institute – an institute that helped to throw Australia into a complete lockdown. Maria Zeee joined the Stew Peters Show Thursday to expose the Doherty Institute’s tyranny, Putin’s motives against NATO, and more. Zeee discussed how foreign troops are being deployed on Australian ground in anticipations of a war with China, as the states of Australia fall to Covid tyranny.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vxp4z9-ukraine-biolabs-australian-doherty-institute-the-pentagon-and-the-future-pa.html
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