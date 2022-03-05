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Check out Zalenski's Christmas outfit ! He is so fashionable. And Boy can he dance shaking those tail feathers. He really grinds it away with his Transgender Boy Band Buddies. Those guys are Sick.
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1154 views • March 05, 2022
Really incredible when you think about his guy and now he is the President of Ukraine. But then again, we have Biden now who stole the election. And Justin Castro is in Cuba. And Macron is in France. And Boris is in the UK. And Merkel in Germany. The World has been taken over.
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