the Internet Is Becoming Us...

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"In this electronic age we see ourselves being translated more and more into the form of information, moving toward the technological extension of consciousness." big brother is alive and well more than ever. we are under surveillance more than ever and it's taken privacy to a fragile level. the Internet is very capable of manipulating our reality...