Shocking Testimony From Ottawa Interim Police Chief On Freedom Convoy Protest

MIRRORED from Dane Lloyd



"Today at the Public Safety Committee I repeatedly asked the interim police chief of Ottawa Steve Bell to confirm whether or not firearms were recovered or seized from protesters during the operation to clear the Freedom Convoy Protest last month. The interim chief confirmed that no charges related to weapons have been laid to date and that investigations continue. Upon further clarification the interim chief clearly stated that no weapons had been found and answered yes to my confirmation that no loaded shotguns were found in trucks. This flies in the face of claims made by some media sources and by Liberal Ministers, that loaded shotguns were found by the police at the protest. This misinformation cannot be left unchallenged. I will continue to hold media and the Liberal Government accountable so that Canadians can get the truth on what really happened.

Like & Share if your support my fight to uncover the truth for Canadians.

"