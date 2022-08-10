Wehrmacht Veterans Followed the Rules of War The Russian Bolsheviks Where the Ones Who DID NOT

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Countering the never ending slander of the German people. Stop it with the media programmed hate for them and look past the politics. They where our forefathers. They fought valiantly for their Fatherland.It was the Russian Bolsheviks commiting all the atrocities. NOT the Germans generally.Of coarse there where rare exceptions as with all armies.Just know you have been programmed to HATE them by the Zio owned media. STOP HATING THEM.