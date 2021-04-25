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De-Occulted Episode #3 Ending Evil
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12 views • April 25, 2021
This is the first of many book reports/reviews to be featured on ACRC's De-Occulted, and there really wasn't a better for place for me to start than The End of All Evil by Jeremy Locke. In order to understand the nature of reality and the forces on planet earth attempting to manipulate and control reality we must understand the nature of evil as the polar opposite of freedom, love, and life. This work provides clarity on what can seemingly be vague concepts like, Evil, Freedom, Violence, Authority, and Culture.
PDF of The End of All Evil
https://newearth.university/resources/the-end-of-all-evil-pdf-book-by-jeremy-locke/
Time Magazine Article on Domestic Violence and Lockdowns.
https://time.com/5803887/coronavirus-domestic-violence-victims/
Donate
https://www.patreon.com/amazingconspiracyrealistchannel
PDF of The End of All Evil
https://newearth.university/resources/the-end-of-all-evil-pdf-book-by-jeremy-locke/
Time Magazine Article on Domestic Violence and Lockdowns.
https://time.com/5803887/coronavirus-domestic-violence-victims/
Donate
https://www.patreon.com/amazingconspiracyrealistchannel
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