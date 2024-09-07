Preserving Nature in Kamakura, Japan 🇯🇵 🤩🐶

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
There is a grassroots effort here in Kamakura to preserve an area in a protected zone from unwanted construction that could spoil the natural environment and beautiful view overlooking Mt. Fuji. Also, the autumn garden is shaping up, and I made a delicious dish of roasted chicken & potatoes. 🤤 And very soon I'll start canning! 🤩🐶
"A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll