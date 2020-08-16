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'WHO Cares What Celebrities Think - #PropagandaWatch
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22 views • August 16, 2020
SHOW NOTES: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=37227
WHO cares what celebrities think? WHO cares, that's who! Or, more to the point, WHO wants you to care what they think. Join James for this week's #PropagandaWatch as he peels back the layers on the WHO's "celebrity influencer" propaganda campaign.
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Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
WHO cares what celebrities think? WHO cares, that's who! Or, more to the point, WHO wants you to care what they think. Join James for this week's #PropagandaWatch as he peels back the layers on the WHO's "celebrity influencer" propaganda campaign.
License
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
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