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ACIP OVERHAUL: RFK JR. AMENDS VACCINE ADVISORY CHARTER
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
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The battle over America's public health future is intensifying. Jeffrey reports that Dr. Erica Schwartz, former Deputy Surgeon General during Trump's first term, is now the White House frontrunner to lead the CDC. Her record includes crafting mandatory vaccination policies and coordinating the seriously flawed federal COVID response, prompting serious questions about whether this pick represents the institutional reset many had hoped for.


Across the Atlantic, the UK's independent COVID Inquiry formally acknowledged that COVID vaccines caused serious injury and death in some recipients, calling for urgent reform of the nation's vaccine damage compensation scheme. A striking admission in the report: the compensation program was so poorly publicized that many injured people never knew it existed, a pattern that will feel familiar to anyone who has followed the US Vaccine Injury Compensation Program.


A new Politico/Public First poll of nearly 4,000 Americans finds that more people now doubt vaccine safety than trust it, with a plurality supporting fewer vaccines and prioritizing bodily autonomy over mandates. Jefferey argues this reflects a long-building shift in public sentiment that Washington has been slow to acknowledge.


The week's biggest development may be the ACIP charter overhaul. After a judge blocked RFK Jr.'s restructured committee, ICAN urged Kennedy to amend the charter before the April 1st deadline, and he delivered. The updated charter now mandates expertise in toxicology, pediatric neurodevelopment, and recovery from vaccine injuries, while adding non-pharma-funded organizations to balance industry influence.

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