Deep State on the Ropes: Wray gets Filleted
DaKey2Eternity
Published Yesterday

The Deep State is on the Ropes as FBI Director Christopher Wray gets Filleted in Congressional House Oversight Committee Hearings on Capitol Hill on Wednesday July 12, 2023

Infowars Alex Jones provides his analysis of the Treachery of the Deep State Cabal that is becoming increasingly desperate as their countless lies are exposed to our world. 

