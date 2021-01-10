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Demonstration for Freedom Copenhagen Denmark against Fascism Part 3 #Pain (09.01.2021 at 18:12)
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26 views • January 10, 2021
Og som jeg har skrevet og sagt i årevis, dette handler ikke om hvad folk stemmer, hvilken kultur, religion, baggrund, social status, rig eller fattig eller hvilken 'hudfarve' man har. Dette handler om systematiske forbrydelser imod menneskeheden og det har foregået i årevis..
https://www.facebook.com/kim.temp/ (blokeret igen for 2'en gang i 30 dage)
FB Jobcenter København - Københavns Kommune
https://www.facebook.com/groups/101795103800021/about/
YouTube (min gamle kanal med hundredevis af videoer blev slettet pga en 6 mdl gammel video)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKcCEgl90IXxFewmCNsztgA/videos
'For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places'
The Young People of Denmark are beginning to wake up (I f*cking hope)
Organiseret af "Men In Black, Denmark" https://www.facebook.com/events/443853723417182/
https://www.facebook.com/Men-In-Black-Denmark-104960441491640/
https://www.facebook.com/kim.temp/ (blokeret igen for 2'en gang i 30 dage)
FB Jobcenter København - Københavns Kommune
https://www.facebook.com/groups/101795103800021/about/
YouTube (min gamle kanal med hundredevis af videoer blev slettet pga en 6 mdl gammel video)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKcCEgl90IXxFewmCNsztgA/videos
'For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places'
The Young People of Denmark are beginning to wake up (I f*cking hope)
Organiseret af "Men In Black, Denmark" https://www.facebook.com/events/443853723417182/
https://www.facebook.com/Men-In-Black-Denmark-104960441491640/
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