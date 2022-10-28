The Astrology of Lies, Secrets, and Disruptions

Today we are discussing the energy of Scorpio in the air and the news that reflects it. We will discuss politics, astrology and getting through this difficult time. Our website: Seacoast Astrological Advisory Services https://seacoastastrological.com/ Our email: [email protected] or seacoastastrology @protonmail.com Subscribe to Provocateur Astrology on Bitchute, Rumble, Birighteon, Odysee, Youtube #elonmusk #astrology #horoscope

