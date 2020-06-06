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A Mayor of Santo Domingo Ecuador handing out Chlorine Dioxide MMS in the street
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1342 views • June 06, 2020
Ecuador has been refereed to as the Latin American Wuhan. over 22,000 Covid related deaths as of April 26th. According to Dr Kalcker, Doctors, Police, and Military have have turned to Chlorine Dioxide after successful clinical trials with absolutely amazing results.
See an amazing interview with Dr Kalcker and Mike Adams here: https://www.brighteon.com/de3cd89c-ae5d-4e3f-a37f-75b03ca6713e
NY Times article on the bad situation.
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/04/23/world/americas/ecuador-deaths-coronavirus.html
Documentary on how MMS / CLO2 cures most diseases. http://quantumleap.is/
See an amazing interview with Dr Kalcker and Mike Adams here: https://www.brighteon.com/de3cd89c-ae5d-4e3f-a37f-75b03ca6713e
NY Times article on the bad situation.
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/04/23/world/americas/ecuador-deaths-coronavirus.html
Documentary on how MMS / CLO2 cures most diseases. http://quantumleap.is/
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