Meeting with Putin has begun

Talks with Putin have begun. Ushakov and Dmitriev are taking part in Putin’s meeting with Witkoff and Kushner, the Kremlin said.
Josh Gruenbaum, Commissioner of the Federal Acquisition Service, is taking part for the first time in contacts between U.S. emissaries and Vladimir Putin.
According to the Kremlin press service, he attended the meeting alongside Yuri Ushakov and Kirill Dmitriev.