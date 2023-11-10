PART 2 - The more CO2 carbon emission in the air the better because plants & animals thrive & bigger

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (November 2023). The suns of the universe are all connected with each other and their energy light flows from the throne of God from God himself. The global warming “carbon tax money-making propaganda” by the Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar black nobility families elites is a complete lie. It is the sun that fluctuates in temperature. All the planets are warming together now, because all the suns are connected like Christmas tree lights to God who is the source of all light. Aside from God, there is only outer pure darkness. They took only the data from 300 years ago, because before that it was much warmer than now. They are using global warming as a NWO one-world tyranny agenda to unite the world into a one-world Luciferian government police state, and place humans in a 15-minute city prison based on fake carbon emission lies, and making money off of the carbon tax and global warming businesses. They killed thousands of people who discovered free energy from the air and water and ground. They know when free energy is used anywhere in the world and get rid of the person immediately. They use free zero point energy only for the space fleets and spaceship levitation technology and warp speed, and make the humans on earth pay for their fake petroleum fuel industry. In ancient days, there was more carbon dioxide and oxygen in the air and higher air pressure, so plants and animals grew many times bigger. The animals prospered because of more vegetation and oxygen. When you have more oxygen, there is no disease. This is why the Draco elites hide the oxygen chamber that heals all diseases from the humans. All diseases and fake virus nanites are designed by Satan Lucifer’s Dracos to kill only humans, and to not harm the reptilian hybrid elites and Draco avatar black nobility families and Pleiadian fallen angel incarnate avatar elites. This is why the dinosaurs in the hollow earth are much bigger than animals on the surface of the earth. Since the elites were exposed by science, they changed their title from “global warming” to now “climate change.” In reality, humans only create less than 0.01% of the carbon emissions on the earth. Nature creates the vast majority of carbon emissions. Carbon dioxide is not bad for the earth, but it is beneficial, and the more there is, the better it is for life on earth. The Draco avatar and their reptilian hybrid Satanist globalist elites invert everything that is good and that which is of God, just like their upside down cross. They are melting the Antarctic ice to access ancient fallen angel junk technology from Noah’s days. They are using their climate change lie to hide the fact that the sun is getting warmer. This is why the Bible prophesies that the sun will be seven times brighter and the moon will shine like the sun. The earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers New Age Wicca witch pedophile cannibal Satanist Pedogate Pizzagate “White House Pizza Night” LGBTPB (lesbian gay bisexual transvestite pedophile bestiality) orgy child sex magick ritual feminists are hypocrites, because they claim that God’s human specie is to blame for their fake global warming carbon emission by eating beef because cows are creating the farts carbon emissions that warm the earth, so the humans need to eat insects while the feminists eat 12 million human specie children every year, in order to create a global tyrannical one-world AntiChrist government to control human rights and economy and food and exterminate as many of God’s humans as possible using the fake global warming lie.





Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047





See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver





Tags:





#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine