© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Abraham Enriques: Hispanic Values are Traditional Values
Follow
0
Share
Report
1 view • March 03, 2022
Abraham Enriquez is the Founder and President of Bienvenido US, an organization dedicated to mobilizing, enhancing, and empowering Hispanics to promote the principles of individual liberty and sound policy.
At just 24-years-old, Abraham shaped Bienvenido to play a pivotal role in advancing policies that uplift the Hispanic community throughout the Trump administration During the 2020 elections, Abraham partnered with other conservative organizations to lead one of the most extensive voter outreach programs. He specifically focused on the Latino vote and increased the Latino voter turnout throughout the country. Abraham told Veronika Kyrylenko of The New American that his organization will be working to increase the Latino voter turnout during the upcoming midterm elections as well.
Abraham underlined that the far-left policies promoted by the Democratic party do not resonate with Latino and Hispanic voters, so it comes as no surprise to him that they are abandoning the Democratic camp.
To learn more about Bienvenido US, go to: https://www.bienvenido.us/
To learn more about Abraham Enriquez, go to: https://www.texaspolicy.com/about/people/abraham-enriquez/
At just 24-years-old, Abraham shaped Bienvenido to play a pivotal role in advancing policies that uplift the Hispanic community throughout the Trump administration During the 2020 elections, Abraham partnered with other conservative organizations to lead one of the most extensive voter outreach programs. He specifically focused on the Latino vote and increased the Latino voter turnout throughout the country. Abraham told Veronika Kyrylenko of The New American that his organization will be working to increase the Latino voter turnout during the upcoming midterm elections as well.
Abraham underlined that the far-left policies promoted by the Democratic party do not resonate with Latino and Hispanic voters, so it comes as no surprise to him that they are abandoning the Democratic camp.
To learn more about Bienvenido US, go to: https://www.bienvenido.us/
To learn more about Abraham Enriquez, go to: https://www.texaspolicy.com/about/people/abraham-enriquez/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.