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Abraham Enriques: Hispanic Values are Traditional Values
The New American
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Abraham Enriquez is the Founder and President of Bienvenido US, an organization dedicated to mobilizing, enhancing, and empowering Hispanics to promote the principles of individual liberty and sound policy.

At just 24-years-old, Abraham shaped Bienvenido to play a pivotal role in advancing policies that uplift the Hispanic community throughout the Trump administration During the 2020 elections, Abraham partnered with other conservative organizations to lead one of the most extensive voter outreach programs. He specifically focused on the Latino vote and increased the Latino voter turnout throughout the country. Abraham told Veronika Kyrylenko of The New American that his organization will be working to increase the Latino voter turnout during the upcoming midterm elections as well.

Abraham underlined that the far-left policies promoted by the Democratic party do not resonate with Latino and Hispanic voters, so it comes as no surprise to him that they are abandoning the Democratic camp.

To learn more about Bienvenido US, go to: https://www.bienvenido.us/

To learn more about Abraham Enriquez, go to: https://www.texaspolicy.com/about/people/abraham-enriquez/
Keywords
trumppoliticsrepublicanslatinohispanics
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