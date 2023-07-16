It is naive to think Russia will lose the war," - Dr. Jordan Peterson
Published by GalacticStorm
July 16 | 2023
PETERSON: WE CAN'T BEAT PUTIN
PUTIN CALLS UP MORE TROOPS AFTER SETBACKS IN UKRAINE
‘We can't say no to Russia. We sold our souls for their oil and gas...."
