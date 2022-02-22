Water - It's Secrets Revealed Pt.2 -- Agua - Sus secretos revelados Pt.2

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atención español - necesitará traducir parte de la información de algunos sitios web aquí hay un traductor de sitios web Gerald Pollack https://www.pollacklab.org/ Elmar Fuchs http://ecfuchs.com/?page=waterbridge https://scholar.google.nl/citations?user=Ftt08isAAAAJ&hl=de https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvxXmjtoIW1-9MekWifb3zg Alexander Chizhevsky https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alexander_Chizhevsky https://cyclesresearchinstitute.org/cycles-research/general/chizhevsky/ https://prabook.com/web/alexander.chizhevsky/3745051 Larry Dossey https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Larry_Dossey https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6469456/ Lynne Mctaggart https://lynnemctaggart.com/ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gwA2Mt8q-rQ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lynne_McTaggart Juliana Brooks Mortenson MD https://choprafoundation.org/speakers/juliana-brooks-mortenson/ https://www.huffpost.com/entry/juliana-brooks-mortenson_b_489984 http://www.rexresearch.com/brooks/brooks.htm
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