Phenylpiracetam as a Nootropic 📐 The expensive linear-thought-promoting smart drug

Another Russian Racetam, Phenylpiracetam is regarded as the mathematician's smart drug for the powers of cognition it stimulates. It's derived from the Czar of Nootropics - Piracetam.It's a hardcore Biohacker's smart drug. Even though it's highly praised by those who have used it, it has not pervaded into the mainstream as a performance enhancer. This is because it's expensive stuff; it requires a very complex synthesis and purification process which its price reflects.
