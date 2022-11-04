Create New Account
Phenylpiracetam as a Nootropic 📐 The expensive linear-thought-promoting smart drug
Another Russian Racetam, Phenylpiracetam is regarded as the mathematician's smart drug for the powers of cognition it stimulates. It's derived from the Czar of Nootropics - Piracetam.It's a hardcore Biohacker's smart drug. Even though it's highly praised by those who have used it, it has not pervaded into the mainstream as a performance enhancer. This is because it's expensive stuff; it requires a very complex synthesis and purification process which its price reflects.


Read Meta-Analysis 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/nootropic-ingredients/906-phenylpiracetam


healthsciencedepressionsupplementssleepbiohackinganxietystrokecognitive declinenootropicssmart drugsracetamsphenylpiracetamphenotropilmeta-analysisencephalopathyperformance enhancerpsychoimmunomodulatory

