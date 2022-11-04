Phenylpiracetam as a Nootropic 📐 The expensive linear-thought-promoting smart drug

Another Russian Racetam, Phenylpiracetam is regarded as the mathematician's smart drug for the powers of cognition it stimulates. It's derived from the Czar of Nootropics - Piracetam.

It's a hardcore Biohacker's smart drug. Even though it's highly praised by those who have used it, it has not pervaded into the mainstream as a performance enhancer. This is because it's expensive stuff; it requires a very complex synthesis and purification process which its price reflects.





Read Meta-Analysis 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Phenylpiracetam-Meta-Analysis





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NANOTROPIL NOVO® https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Phenotropil

EU & UK https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Phenylpiracetam-EU-UK





Confused?

Invest at least $150 in your Biohacking and get a helpful 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with me. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:

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Forward a receipt of at least $150 to [email protected]





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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.





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