WEF's Ngaire Woods, demonstrates the arrogant and contemptuous way self-proclaimed globalist "elites" view the new neo-feudal peasant class

World Economic Forum "agenda contributor", Ngaire Woods, demonstrates the arrogant and contemptuous way self-proclaimed globalist "elites" view the new neo-feudal peasant class.



"The good news is the elites across the world trust each other more and more, so we can come together and design and do beautiful things together. The bad news is that the majority of people trust that elite less. So, we can lead, but if people aren't following, we're not going to get to where we want to go."



Source (https://weforum.org/videos/the-great-narrative-the-great-narrative-a-call-to-action-english)



Source @RealWideAwakeMedia

