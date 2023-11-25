Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Deutschland erwacht: Kontrollieren die Nazis noch immer den Südpol? (Teil 7)
channel image
Station25
18 Subscribers
27 views
Published 19 hours ago

Im Jahr 1938 vergrößerte Hitler mit der Annexion von „Neuschwabenland“ das Deutsche Reich. Doch der Versuch der US Marine, die antarktische Festung 1946 zu erobern, endete mit einer überstürzten Flucht. Was hat das US-Militär im ewigen Eis gefunden?

Keywords
hitlerdeutschlandgeschichteroemergermanenantarktisursprungnationalsozialistenneu schwabenland

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket