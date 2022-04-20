© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Prophetic Warning: USA: Boston, Michigan, Washington DC
Follow
1
Share
Report
230 views • April 20, 2022
Copyright © Elizabeth Marie
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/prophetic-warning-usa/
Prophetess Elizabeth says, "Whenever The LORD gives me a city or state, I know it is a WARNING……. and that we are to pray for that city/ state, and for His People that live there."
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/prophetic-warning-usa/
Prophetess Elizabeth says, "Whenever The LORD gives me a city or state, I know it is a WARNING……. and that we are to pray for that city/ state, and for His People that live there."
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.