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We Ain't Going To Submit And We Won't Forget!
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103 views • January 07, 2021
Article Link: http://bit.ly/3npYUwjWeAintGoingToSubmit
After four years of a sustained coup attempt to destroy the Presidency of Donald Trump, the Washington establishment now wants us, the deplorables, to sit down, shut up and accept a steal.
Here’s a news flash. We will not.
This is no longer about ensuring that Donald Trump, who won the election, remains as President.
The issue is more profound. It is the preservation of our Republic and a demand for genuine accountability and fairness....... http://bit.ly/3npYUwjWeAintGoingToSubmit
Tom Woods writes:
Yesterday reminded us that the United States is divided beyond repair.
Joe Biden has said all along that he'll "unite" America.
This is the usual b.s. boilerplate.
How does he plan to "unite" people of radically different and incompatible worldviews?
After four years of a sustained coup attempt to destroy the Presidency of Donald Trump, the Washington establishment now wants us, the deplorables, to sit down, shut up and accept a steal.
Here’s a news flash. We will not.
This is no longer about ensuring that Donald Trump, who won the election, remains as President.
The issue is more profound. It is the preservation of our Republic and a demand for genuine accountability and fairness....... http://bit.ly/3npYUwjWeAintGoingToSubmit
Tom Woods writes:
Yesterday reminded us that the United States is divided beyond repair.
Joe Biden has said all along that he'll "unite" America.
This is the usual b.s. boilerplate.
How does he plan to "unite" people of radically different and incompatible worldviews?
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