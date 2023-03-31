Dr. Ryan Cole and Dr. Maria Humber-Mogg have launched an innovative initiative aimed at building community and creating positive change. The Crowd Resilience Tour has made its way to the US, bringing together a diverse group of thought leaders in the medical freedom movement, including musicians, doctors, scientists, and other experts. This tour promises to inspire and empower individuals to take ownership of their health and well-being, while fostering meaningful connections and collaborations among participants.





