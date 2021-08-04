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IT HAPPENED AGAIN! #MacronLeaks
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91 views • August 04, 2021
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3675/it-happened-again-macronleaks
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3675-it-happened-again-macronleaks
Approximately nine gigabytes of data from French Presidential Candidate Emmanuel Macron's campaign and various associates was posted online by an anonymous user. While Macron disputes the legitimacy of some of the materials, this follows the trend we've seen with emails released by Wikileaks from the Democratic National Committee and John Podesta, combined with the incredible detective work by 4chan's /pol/ related to masked Antifa criminals. The investigative journalism responsibilities of the pro-globalist mainstream media are being done by many independent sources and the impact is far reaching.
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3675/it-happened-again-macronleaks
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3675-it-happened-again-macronleaks
Approximately nine gigabytes of data from French Presidential Candidate Emmanuel Macron's campaign and various associates was posted online by an anonymous user. While Macron disputes the legitimacy of some of the materials, this follows the trend we've seen with emails released by Wikileaks from the Democratic National Committee and John Podesta, combined with the incredible detective work by 4chan's /pol/ related to masked Antifa criminals. The investigative journalism responsibilities of the pro-globalist mainstream media are being done by many independent sources and the impact is far reaching.
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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