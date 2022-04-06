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Russian POW's Throats Cut
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346 views • April 06, 2022
"I hate to show it, but it MUST be seen. This is ISIS cannibals working with ukrop nazis. They have been in Ukraine fighting against the Donbass Republics since 2015. These Russian prisoners were not shot, their throats were cut. These Russian soldiers were ambushed in what they thought was a safe rear area. THERE IS NO SAFE PLACE IN UKRAINE FOR ANY DECENT HUMAN BEING AS LONG AS ONE ISIS CANNIBAL OR UKROP NAZI REMAINS ALIVE. SO, LET'S MAKE UKRAINE SAFE AS SOON AS POSSIBLE! DAVAI! DEATH TO NAZIS!" - Russell Bentley
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