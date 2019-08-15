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[Aug 15, 2019] The CIA, Russia, NASA and the U.S. Army - What Do They Really Know? (49.1K views on YouTube!)
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81 views • July 30, 2020
We've allegedly "known" for 2,000 years that the Earth is a sphere, right? Well, the Russians, CIA, NASA and the U.S. Army apparently didn't get the memo. Hmmmm...
Of course, some will say, the reason they calculate on a non-rotating, flat Earth is to "simplify the math." First of all, we're dealing with actual rocket scientists in some of these cases. It's not like they need to simplify math. But more importantly, if the Earth really is a rotating sphere, why do ANY calculations at all based on fiction? Those calculations and the resulting tests would have no relation to reality and thus would render completely meaningless conclusions. So, why waste any ink on it?
Links to the docs in this video (in chronological order):
https://www.cia.gov/library/readingro...
https://www.cia.gov/library/readingro...
https://ntrs.nasa.gov/archive/nasa/ca...
https://ntrs.nasa.gov/archive/nasa/ca...
https://ntrs.nasa.gov/archive/nasa/ca...
https://ntrs.nasa.gov/archive/nasa/ca...
https://www.nasa.gov/centers/dryden/p...
https://ntrs.nasa.gov/archive/nasa/ca...
https://www.nasa.gov/centers/dryden/p...
https://www.nasa.gov/centers/dryden/p...
https://ntrs.nasa.gov/archive/nasa/ca...
https://www.arl.army.mil/arlreports/2...
https://www.arl.army.mil/arlreports/2...
https://www.nasa.gov/centers/dryden/p...
https://www.arl.army.mil/arlreports/2...
https://www.arl.army.mil/arlreports/2...
https://www.arl.army.mil/arlreports/2...
https://www.arl.army.mil/arlreports/2...
https://testingtheglobe.com
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
Of course, some will say, the reason they calculate on a non-rotating, flat Earth is to "simplify the math." First of all, we're dealing with actual rocket scientists in some of these cases. It's not like they need to simplify math. But more importantly, if the Earth really is a rotating sphere, why do ANY calculations at all based on fiction? Those calculations and the resulting tests would have no relation to reality and thus would render completely meaningless conclusions. So, why waste any ink on it?
Links to the docs in this video (in chronological order):
https://www.cia.gov/library/readingro...
https://www.cia.gov/library/readingro...
https://ntrs.nasa.gov/archive/nasa/ca...
https://ntrs.nasa.gov/archive/nasa/ca...
https://ntrs.nasa.gov/archive/nasa/ca...
https://ntrs.nasa.gov/archive/nasa/ca...
https://www.nasa.gov/centers/dryden/p...
https://ntrs.nasa.gov/archive/nasa/ca...
https://www.nasa.gov/centers/dryden/p...
https://www.nasa.gov/centers/dryden/p...
https://ntrs.nasa.gov/archive/nasa/ca...
https://www.arl.army.mil/arlreports/2...
https://www.arl.army.mil/arlreports/2...
https://www.nasa.gov/centers/dryden/p...
https://www.arl.army.mil/arlreports/2...
https://www.arl.army.mil/arlreports/2...
https://www.arl.army.mil/arlreports/2...
https://www.arl.army.mil/arlreports/2...
https://testingtheglobe.com
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
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