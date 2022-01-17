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At the Reclaim The Line for freedom and children's health at the NSW-Qld border Coolangatta-Tweed Heads, 15 Jan, 2022. Part 3.
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20 views • January 17, 2022
At the Reclaim The Line rally for freedom and children's health. Coolangatta-Tweed Heads, Australia. 15th January 2022.
Former NSW Police Senior Constable, Alex Cooney.
Another legendary freedom fighter, Alex quit the police force when it became apparent the covid death shot was going to be made compulsory for all NSW police officers.
The ladies tell me he's also a good bit of eye candy.....
https://www.copsforcovidtruth.com/
On Telegram - https://t.me/copsforcovidtruth
Email for Police officers requiring support - [email protected]
Join Roobs' Flyers -
Telegram -
http://t.me/RoobsFlyers (Flyer PDFs in pinned posts)
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Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@roobsflyers:0
Website - https://roobsflyers.com/
Email - [email protected]
Thanks for watching.
Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening of Humanity & The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.
All rights reserved.
Former NSW Police Senior Constable, Alex Cooney.
Another legendary freedom fighter, Alex quit the police force when it became apparent the covid death shot was going to be made compulsory for all NSW police officers.
The ladies tell me he's also a good bit of eye candy.....
https://www.copsforcovidtruth.com/
On Telegram - https://t.me/copsforcovidtruth
Email for Police officers requiring support - [email protected]
Join Roobs' Flyers -
Telegram -
http://t.me/RoobsFlyers (Flyer PDFs in pinned posts)
Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@roobsflyers:0
Website - https://roobsflyers.com/
Email - [email protected]
Thanks for watching.
Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening of Humanity & The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.
All rights reserved.
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