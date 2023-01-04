Create New Account
Chip Roy Nominates Jim Jordan For Speaker: This Isn’t Personal
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday
Chip Roy (R) Texas:  “This is not personal…this is about the future of the country”

"I want the tools or I want the leadership to stop the swamp from running over the average American every single day" "I don't want any more empty promises"

Source:

 https://twitter.com/i/status/1610387107322949632 

congressjim jordanchip royspeaker vote

