Iran's enriched uranium is absolutely not supposed to be transferred anywhere - Iranian FM spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei on American claims about transferring enriched uranium - clip

❗️BREAKING: The Iranian Foreign Ministry denied that Iran agreed to hand over enriched uranium to the United States.

Video description:

"Iran's enriched uranium is absolutely not supposed to be transferred anywhere. To the same extent that Iranian soil is important and sacred to us, this matter is also important to us. So this is completely rejected."

Iranian FM spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei on American claims about transferring enriched uranium: The issue of transferring uranium with 20 percent enrichment is not on the table at all. This discussion has never been raised.

Adding, Trump:

During a phone interview with CBS News, Trump said the U.S. has not agreed to give Iran any money in exchange for its enriched uranium, saying, “No, we are not paying 10 cents.”

He also said the U.S. would work with Iran to recover the material and transport it to the United States. “Our people, together with the Iranians, are going to work together to go get it. And then we’ll take it to the United States,” he said.

Trump told CBS that Iran agreed to stop funding Hezbollah and Hamas.

Adding, from another video description with him:

"Whatever is stated by American officials is nothing more than boasting."

Iranian FM spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei on Trump claiming to talk directly with Iranians: It was very clear who the Iranian negotiators were. The American side was also clear. The negotiations in Islamabad were between Speaker Ghalibaf and the Vice President of the United States, mediated by Pakistan.