BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Iran's enriched uranium is absolutely not supposed to be transferred anywhere - Iranian FM spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei on American claims about transferring enriched uranium - clip
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1380 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
51 views • 2 days ago

❗️BREAKING: The Iranian Foreign Ministry denied that Iran agreed to hand over enriched uranium to the United States.

Video description:

"Iran's enriched uranium is absolutely not supposed to be transferred anywhere. To the same extent that Iranian soil is important and sacred to us, this matter is also important to us. So this is completely rejected."

Iranian FM spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei on American claims about transferring enriched uranium: The issue of transferring uranium with 20 percent enrichment is not on the table at all. This discussion has never been raised. 

Adding, Trump:

During a phone interview with CBS News, Trump said the U.S. has not agreed to give Iran any money in exchange for its enriched uranium, saying, “No, we are not paying 10 cents.”

He also said the U.S. would work with Iran to recover the material and transport it to the United States. “Our people, together with the Iranians, are going to work together to go get it. And then we’ll take it to the United States,” he said.

Trump told CBS that Iran agreed to stop funding Hezbollah and Hamas.

Adding, from another video description with him:

"Whatever is stated by American officials is nothing more than boasting."

Iranian FM spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei on Trump claiming to talk directly with Iranians: It was very clear who the Iranian negotiators were. The American side was also clear. The negotiations in Islamabad were between Speaker Ghalibaf and the Vice President of the United States, mediated by Pakistan.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Israeli Bulldozers Flatten Southern Lebanese Villages, Satellite Analysis Shows Over 1,400 Buildings Destroyed

Israeli Bulldozers Flatten Southern Lebanese Villages, Satellite Analysis Shows Over 1,400 Buildings Destroyed

Garrison Vance
UK COVID Inquiry Finds Mandatory Vaccine Policies Were Politically Driven

UK COVID Inquiry Finds Mandatory Vaccine Policies Were Politically Driven

Morgan S. Verity
The American Empire Will End in Poverty and Despair

The American Empire Will End in Poverty and Despair

Mike Adams
The U.S. Navy’s Pirate Flag and Growing Lawless Tyranny on the High Seas

The U.S. Navy’s Pirate Flag and Growing Lawless Tyranny on the High Seas

Mike Adams
A potential thaw at a critical chokepoint: Iran considers easing Strait of Hormuz restrictions

A potential thaw at a critical chokepoint: Iran considers easing Strait of Hormuz restrictions

Zoey Sky
Xi Jinping and Pedro Sanchez strengthen Sino-Spanish ties amid global instability

Xi Jinping and Pedro Sanchez strengthen Sino-Spanish ties amid global instability

Patrick Lewis
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy