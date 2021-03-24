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광야의 소리 6,683(시대읽기영문해설)이기는 자들 누구인가(더이상 사단의 똘마니 노릇하지 말라 만왕의 왕 나를 지으신 창조주 여호와 주님 예수님의 전사들이여 일어나 함께 가자)
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2 views • March 24, 2021
Mal 1:10 만군의 여호와가 이르노라 너희가 내 단 위에 헛되이 불 사르지 못하게 하기 위하여 너희 중에 성전 문을 닫을 자가 있었으면 좋겠도다 내가 너희를 기뻐하지 아니하며 너희 손으로 드리는 것을 받지도 아니하리라
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