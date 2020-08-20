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SPECIAL: Scott Bennett on SH^DOW GATE's ramifications. AwPT = All-ways Pursuing Truth, Aug 20
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43 views • August 20, 2020
Scott Bennett shares' his military psyops' experienced comments on all interactive elements exposed in Millie Weaver's dynamic documentary: Shadow-Gate - for which she was arrested!!
HOT insider info we all need to know - to understand what has happened to USAll in this country.
HOT insider info we all need to know - to understand what has happened to USAll in this country.
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