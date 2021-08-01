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Words From The Lord: "Here I Come For Redemption"!! - NEWS: Obey the Rules': China Warns U.K. - Biden Keeps Warship Transits Through Taiwan Strait - FEMA and FCC/Nationwide Emergency Test for Aug. 11
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171 views • August 01, 2021
Gather Witnesses State your case; Here I Come for REDEMPTION
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HkA4RQdNw0s
Calling All Goshens/Refuges/Safe Havens – Pollox
https://www.teamjesus222.com/post/calling-all-goshens-refuges-safe-havens-pollox
God Judgements continue.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lEQZfT5WO5U
Must watch and share, prophetic warning from the Lord.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ju-yUIU5Nw8
'Obey the Rules': China Warns U.K. After Royal Navy Enters Waters
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/obey-the-rules-china-warns-u-k-after-royal-navy-enters-waters/ar-AAMKSrY?ocid=msedgdhp&;pc=U531
China warns UK as carrier strike group approaches
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/china-warns-uk-as-carrier-strike-group-approaches/ar-AAMIxxj?ocid=msedgdhp&;pc=U531
Biden Keeps Up Monthly Warship Transits Through Taiwan Strait
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/biden-keeps-monthly-warship-transits-through-taiwan-strait
IN LATEST WAR GAME WITH CHINA BY THE PENTAGON, WE ARE DEFEATED & DEFEATED QUICKLY
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PFXCWkilki8
Israeli-Operated Ship ATTACKED by DRONE; Iran Behind Incident Off Oman’s Coast? | Watchman Newscast
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YWSrnBHnNoY
BIDEN GETTING THE SURGE TEAMS READY TO KNOCK ON YOUR DOOR, OLDER FOOTAGE FROM TRUMP & GENERAL PERNA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kJsDW-3qDGE
BREAKING NEWS!! NEW YORK CITY/MYSTERY BABYLON TO MANDATE VACCINES FOR ALL CITY WORKERS!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LNGZyFgKjZY
Covid in Sydney: Military deployed to help enforce lockdown
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-australia-58021718
Australian Military to Help Enforce Sydney COVID-19 Lockdown as Cases Rise
https://www.usnews.com/news/world/articles/2021-07-28/australia-pm-says-vaccinations-alone-will-not-end-sydneys-covid-19-lockdown
FDA Puts All Hands on Deck to Review Pfizer-BioNTech Covid Shot
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/fda-puts-all-hands-on-deck-to-review-pfizer-biontech-covid-shot/ar-AAML5z4?ocid=msedgdhp&;pc=U531
V passports launched in the UK
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=suAW4BPl2lM
UK Lockdown Advocate Now Says Official COVID Infection Rates Are "Fishy" Because They're Dropping
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/uk-lockdown-advocate-now-says-official-covid-infection-rates-are-fishy-because-theyre
FEMA and FCC Plan Nationwide Emergency Alert Test for Aug. 11 Test Messages Will be Sent to TVs and Radios Along with Select Cell Phones That Have Opted-in to Receive Test Messages
https://www.fema.gov/press-release/20210611/fema-and-fcc-plan-nationwide-emergency-alert-test-aug-11-test-messages-will
One Shocking Chart Has Californians Trembling With Fear
https://www.zerohedge.com/weather/one-shocking-chart-has-californians-trembling-fear?utm_campaign=&;utm_content=Zerohedge%3A+The+Durden+Dispatch&utm_medium=email&utm_source=zh_newsletter
Apocalypse! Turkey is burning! Evacuation in Istanbul, Antalya and Marmaris!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_fGUBDvUzUA
BREAKING NEWS: ISRAEL NOW REQUIRING ALL TO BE VACCINATED & WILL RESTRICT THE UNVACCINATED IN PUBLIC PLACES
https://odysee.com/@OffGridDesertFarmingwithPaulandAdrienne:9/Areallygoodsong:2
Big Meteor blast above Norway causes powerful shockwave, meteorite impact
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hA6ci2z386g
Plasma Lightning
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o8-oAuZkB-s&;t=13s
BREAKING!!! 8.2 EARTHQUAKE IN ALASKA EARLY THIS MORNING!!!
https://www.brighteon.com/0746cbee-f7ea-434b-94de-dad684a75d1a
Foreshock? Earthquake M 5.1 off the coast of Valparaíso, Chile
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8S8aqU7vBV4
7/29/2021 -- M8.2 Megaquake + Tsunami Warnings -- Alaska to Hawaii + West Coast USA to Guam
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hhfLTDA8I9g
Alaska Earthquake Shakes Yellowstone Caldera, Drumbeats
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A986eg5_WKE
Snowy APOCALYPSE in Brazil! Incredible! Gramado is suddenly covered with a blizzard!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bjrphN3Rylk
Yellowstone Seismic Data Earthquakes, Magma Uplift, Earthquakes
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OeU3bq21zCI
___________________________________________________
TO SEND A BLESSING WE NOW USE ZELLE WITH THE EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected]
(Please don't use our regular ministry email because we're not signed up with that one and they will cancel it - thanks!)
IT WORKS EASIEST WHEN YOU DOWNLOAD THE APP TO YOUR PHONE, BUT I BELIEVE YOU CAN GO TO THEIR WEB SITE AS WELL AND SIGN UP (LINK BELOW) - BUT IF YOU HAVE TROUBLE EMAIL US AND WE STILL HAVE PAY PAL AS BACKUP AND WE CAN SEND YOU THE LINK :)
ZELLE LINK: https://www.zellepay.com/get-started?gclid=Cj0KCQjw0caCBhCIARIsAGAfuMwdn03MYLDkYNVRaIFI-bNsqdqbxsTsJJlvYMTexLLig49YQcgpYrYaAkTiEALw_wcB
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HkA4RQdNw0s
Calling All Goshens/Refuges/Safe Havens – Pollox
https://www.teamjesus222.com/post/calling-all-goshens-refuges-safe-havens-pollox
God Judgements continue.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lEQZfT5WO5U
Must watch and share, prophetic warning from the Lord.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ju-yUIU5Nw8
'Obey the Rules': China Warns U.K. After Royal Navy Enters Waters
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/obey-the-rules-china-warns-u-k-after-royal-navy-enters-waters/ar-AAMKSrY?ocid=msedgdhp&;pc=U531
China warns UK as carrier strike group approaches
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/china-warns-uk-as-carrier-strike-group-approaches/ar-AAMIxxj?ocid=msedgdhp&;pc=U531
Biden Keeps Up Monthly Warship Transits Through Taiwan Strait
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/biden-keeps-monthly-warship-transits-through-taiwan-strait
IN LATEST WAR GAME WITH CHINA BY THE PENTAGON, WE ARE DEFEATED & DEFEATED QUICKLY
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PFXCWkilki8
Israeli-Operated Ship ATTACKED by DRONE; Iran Behind Incident Off Oman’s Coast? | Watchman Newscast
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YWSrnBHnNoY
BIDEN GETTING THE SURGE TEAMS READY TO KNOCK ON YOUR DOOR, OLDER FOOTAGE FROM TRUMP & GENERAL PERNA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kJsDW-3qDGE
BREAKING NEWS!! NEW YORK CITY/MYSTERY BABYLON TO MANDATE VACCINES FOR ALL CITY WORKERS!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LNGZyFgKjZY
Covid in Sydney: Military deployed to help enforce lockdown
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-australia-58021718
Australian Military to Help Enforce Sydney COVID-19 Lockdown as Cases Rise
https://www.usnews.com/news/world/articles/2021-07-28/australia-pm-says-vaccinations-alone-will-not-end-sydneys-covid-19-lockdown
FDA Puts All Hands on Deck to Review Pfizer-BioNTech Covid Shot
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/fda-puts-all-hands-on-deck-to-review-pfizer-biontech-covid-shot/ar-AAML5z4?ocid=msedgdhp&;pc=U531
V passports launched in the UK
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=suAW4BPl2lM
UK Lockdown Advocate Now Says Official COVID Infection Rates Are "Fishy" Because They're Dropping
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/uk-lockdown-advocate-now-says-official-covid-infection-rates-are-fishy-because-theyre
FEMA and FCC Plan Nationwide Emergency Alert Test for Aug. 11 Test Messages Will be Sent to TVs and Radios Along with Select Cell Phones That Have Opted-in to Receive Test Messages
https://www.fema.gov/press-release/20210611/fema-and-fcc-plan-nationwide-emergency-alert-test-aug-11-test-messages-will
One Shocking Chart Has Californians Trembling With Fear
https://www.zerohedge.com/weather/one-shocking-chart-has-californians-trembling-fear?utm_campaign=&;utm_content=Zerohedge%3A+The+Durden+Dispatch&utm_medium=email&utm_source=zh_newsletter
Apocalypse! Turkey is burning! Evacuation in Istanbul, Antalya and Marmaris!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_fGUBDvUzUA
BREAKING NEWS: ISRAEL NOW REQUIRING ALL TO BE VACCINATED & WILL RESTRICT THE UNVACCINATED IN PUBLIC PLACES
https://odysee.com/@OffGridDesertFarmingwithPaulandAdrienne:9/Areallygoodsong:2
Big Meteor blast above Norway causes powerful shockwave, meteorite impact
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hA6ci2z386g
Plasma Lightning
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o8-oAuZkB-s&;t=13s
BREAKING!!! 8.2 EARTHQUAKE IN ALASKA EARLY THIS MORNING!!!
https://www.brighteon.com/0746cbee-f7ea-434b-94de-dad684a75d1a
Foreshock? Earthquake M 5.1 off the coast of Valparaíso, Chile
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8S8aqU7vBV4
7/29/2021 -- M8.2 Megaquake + Tsunami Warnings -- Alaska to Hawaii + West Coast USA to Guam
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hhfLTDA8I9g
Alaska Earthquake Shakes Yellowstone Caldera, Drumbeats
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A986eg5_WKE
Snowy APOCALYPSE in Brazil! Incredible! Gramado is suddenly covered with a blizzard!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bjrphN3Rylk
Yellowstone Seismic Data Earthquakes, Magma Uplift, Earthquakes
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OeU3bq21zCI
___________________________________________________
TO SEND A BLESSING WE NOW USE ZELLE WITH THE EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected]
(Please don't use our regular ministry email because we're not signed up with that one and they will cancel it - thanks!)
IT WORKS EASIEST WHEN YOU DOWNLOAD THE APP TO YOUR PHONE, BUT I BELIEVE YOU CAN GO TO THEIR WEB SITE AS WELL AND SIGN UP (LINK BELOW) - BUT IF YOU HAVE TROUBLE EMAIL US AND WE STILL HAVE PAY PAL AS BACKUP AND WE CAN SEND YOU THE LINK :)
ZELLE LINK: https://www.zellepay.com/get-started?gclid=Cj0KCQjw0caCBhCIARIsAGAfuMwdn03MYLDkYNVRaIFI-bNsqdqbxsTsJJlvYMTexLLig49YQcgpYrYaAkTiEALw_wcB
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
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