Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Desperate, and without hope, Only you can be the change in your life.
channel image
DC Learning to Live
6 Subscribers
51 views
Published 14 hours ago

I know what it is like to feel hopeless, and desperate. For me, it came down to a choice, I either had to get on with dying, or get on with living. My life had to change, but I couldn't wait around for it to change for me, I had to BE the change. I am author of my story, no one else. I refuse to spend the rest of my life in bed! I really appreciate it. I hope people will understand even in the darkest moments of our lives, it's not as hopeless as it seems. Life will sometimes trick you out of your great accomplishments just one step from where you want to be.

Fundraiser help me start again, and build the podcast that will help others through tough times. Thank you all for any small donation
https://www.gofundme.com/f/starting-again-new-podcast?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_lico+share-sheet




3/11 AFTERMATH: These are personal photos taken in the months after the Earth Quake and Tsunami in Japan, March 2011

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0C123D9B8

https://www.amazon.com.au/dp/B0C1295Q49

https://www.amazon.com.au/dp/B0C15FVPVW

Follow me on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/dclearningtolive/


and Twitter











#Carnivorediet #weightloss #weightlossjourney #motivation #fear #anxiety #motivation #health #fatloss #keto #ketodiet #fatlossjourney #transformation #mentalhealth #depression #carnivorelifestyle #obesity #wellness #weightlosstransformation #lifestyle #inspiration #bloodcancer #cancer #homeless #carnvore #medicine #chemotherapy #chemo #meat #startingagain #focus #carnivore #heart #health #fitness #strengthtraining #power #gym #brisbaneaustralia #hospital #terminal #workout #excercise #carnivore #bloodcancer #cancer #selfhealing #healing #spiritual #spiritwithin #god #mindovermatter #diet #selfhelp #ketogenic #keto #ketodiet #6packabbs #dietindustry #pharma #drugs #pharmaceutical
























Keywords
healthmotivationwisdomcarnivoredesperate

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket