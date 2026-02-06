BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
God has held back World War judgment because of prayer of his people & his mercy to delay many times
ChristianRapture
ChristianRapture
518 followers
28 views • 1 day ago

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (February 2026). The Almighty Holy Righteous Loving Creator God YHWH Jesus has held back World War 3 judgment upon the heathens & millions of cowardly traitor fake Christians, who betrayed us real Christians who have been protecting them from nuclear wars & bioweapon pandemics & famines & Godzilla titan demon armies out of the abyss, while receiving assassination attempts, because of his real Christians' intercessory prayer & his mercy to delay the rapture many times. The fake Christians worship foreign gods like “women’s equality women’s head coverings rebellion goddess” Jezebel, and “Satan Lucifer’s post-1960s cross-dress-project men’s pants wearing god” Aphroditus, and “post-1960s love & light fake Christianity god” Sananda Jesus, and “10% illegal tithe income tax extortion and 50% for church staff salaries theft god” Mammon, and “look like a Western hippo female pastor god” Adephagia, and “second marriage adultery and over 50% highest divorce rate in Christian community god” Eros, and “medical science witchcraft god” Semjaza, and “Christian worship satanic rock music god” Ihy, and “nationalism patriotism racism ethnicism god” Uncle Sam Samael, and “thousands of child sacrifice ritual Christmas & Easter & Halloween pagan witch Satanist church celebration god” Moloch, and “health insurance, retirement pension, home insurance, emergency food, emergency gold, guns, nuclear war bunker god” Heimdall, and "pastors’ popularity reputation hubris god" Hybris, and “safety & comfort & indifference goddess” Salus, and “genetic descendants idols family from risk of assassination attempts by exposing evil goddess” Vesta, and "cowardly traitor condoning all evils by hiding in silence from CIA microwave oven weapon cooking alive from next door homes & rooms and destruction of all income and genetic descendant family idols slaughtered god" Phobos, and “loving pets as a member of the family while betraying & abandoning your Christian brother because you do not want to get poisoned by NSA sulfuric acid & polonium radiation & mercury & flesh-eating bacteria goddess” Artemis, and “laziness & inaction god” Aergia, and “television mind-programming idol goddess” Siren,“ and moral relativism by following partway God & partway other fake foreign idols god” Baal-Peor, and "cosmetics & sexual perverted allurement & deception faces make-up god" Azazel, and "rapture escapism obsession rather than banzai charging millions of assassins & world elite pedophile cannibal Satanists god" Janus, who will not save them from their judgment by sword & famine & plague & demon armies.


