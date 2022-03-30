Dr Jennifer Daniels - Kooties and Other Medical Creations on OneRadioNetwork with Patrick Timpone (11.29.16)

Show Highlights:

-Judging sources of health advice: Food heals you, your immune system heals you, and anything else that strays too far from that is suspect. Our Creator has provided that anything we need for health is within a day’s walk. Beware of “natural health” approaches that imitate the medical-industrial model of taking healing out of the hands of individuals.

-Patrick shares his story of the healing power of water after drinking juniper tea. Important to replace the volume of liquid we lose out the bottom.

-Blood pressure medication will not lengthen the life of a person with hypertension. Will lead to decreases in kidney function, cognitive ability, and sex life. Instead, increase water intake, and blood pressure will fall.

-Ornamental landscape plants have incredible healing powers, e.g. barberry bush, mother-in-law’s tongue.

-Can turpentine hurt? See Dr. Daniel’s free Candida Cleanser 2.0 Report at VitalityCapsules.com.

-Restoring relationships by restoring health.

-Listener asks about itchy red bumps on skin after taking turpentine and Vitality Capsules. Turpentine is a solvent; recap of how turpentine works. Must use 100% Pure Gum Spirits, e.g. Diamond G Force available through ORN store.

-Listener asks about a lump under the skin. Parasite connection with lumps and lipomas.

-Turpentine will lower blood pressure, along with good diet and more water. No medical evidence of benefit from treating blood pressure of 150 systolic or less.

-From the medical-industrial complex perspective, is a better drug one that kills you in a less obvious way?

-Definition of diseases have changed so that the symptoms from taking the medications for that disease are now part of the disease definition.

-School systems are a MK Ultra mind control system which leave us too dumbed down to see through the façade of today’s health care. -Listeners ask what to do about an epidydimal cyst and a ganglion cyst.

-Top 5 anti-aging tips: Read “Do You Have The Guts To Be Beautiful”. Sleep, diet, water, reduce stress. If it bothers you, don’t bother it.

-Vegan diet for a week for heart failure.

-Cure for a persistent dry cough all day? Caused by dehydration. Drink more water.

-Cure for a lingering cough in the morning? Caused by sinus irritation. Stop eating bread, dairy, and wheat. Use a neti pot: 2 tsp. salt per quart of warm water. Body needs salt to move fluid around.

-How to raise testosterone levels? Cholesterol is the only source of testosterone in the body. Eat more cholesterol sources to raise cholesterol levels. The body makes only 75% of the cholesterol it needs. Eat eggs from pasture-raised chickens, wild caught game, buffalo tail, pork, ham hocks, chicken wings. Don’t eat full-fat milk, cheeses. Want cholesterol at 250-300.

-How to keep fasting blood sugar below 130? No medical benefit to keeping blood sugar below 140.

-What is the cause of osteoarthritis? Malnutrition from trace mineral and collagen deficiencies. Detox and turpentine helps.

-The longest lived people in America are obese. Extra fat stores toxins and protects the organs. If not overweight, need to cleanse to eliminate toxins.

-How to avoid cataracts? Cloudiness in lens are toxins.

-What to do about fungus causing non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma?

-What are the benefits of brewer’s yeast vs. nutritional yeast?

-What to do for temporal endoarteritis?

-Fermented wheat germ of no more benefit than wheat germ. and more!!

Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels

Dr Daniels Followers Chat: https://t.me/DrJenniferDanielsFollowers

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CuresWanted/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cureswanted

Travel Deals: https://wg.vacations/88974311578

More Travel Deals: https://taketestdrive.club/index.php?page=register&c=SR991947

REFERENCED PODCASTS: Rethink your possessions; improve your health BONUS - https://www.brighteon.com/b2f88648-b105-44fe-a4e1-7785c88ab478 https://oneradionetwork.com/health/dr-jennifer-daniels-everything-need-heal-within-days-walk-november-29-2016/