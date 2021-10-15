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Commonwealth Games: Delhi 2010 (1st of 2) Occult Imagery (10/8/10)
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19 views • October 15, 2021
According to the tradition of the Olympics and the World Cup Football or Soccer, occult signaling is in play once again with the Commonwealth Games. While there is no pretense to be found that the games honor the God of the Bible, few people will recognize that, concealed in this promotion is the explicit declaration of His enemy's plan.
Find series "playlist" with this direct link: https://theopenscroll.com/vidSeriesListings.htm#CGD
Find series "playlist" with this direct link: https://theopenscroll.com/vidSeriesListings.htm#CGD
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