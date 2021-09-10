Canada's saviour PPC PARTY a planted TROJAN HORSE - BOOSTER after BOOSTER is COMING as more AWAKEN

Canada's hope for a Saviour Party is Crushed - PPC Party nothing more than a Trojan Horse offering False Hope.

Maxine Bernier (PPC) is a Globalist installed to quiet the people and stop Rebellion. Maxime Bernier is nothing more than a GLOBALIST.

The vaccine is making more and more people sick and it's all being blamed on the Non Vaccinated as they are supposedly the new Variant.

The media will soon be pushing this hype as more people begin to wake up to this Covid Hoax. If you haven't figured it out by now, the Booster shot is being pushed hard as they are now telling the vaccinated that this vaccine is not working.

In the coming months, a 3rd and 4th Booster shot will be required and after that more Boosters until everyone will have had enough of the Lie.

Already, over One Million Americans are DEAD from this Covid vaccine



Mirrored - wil paranormal