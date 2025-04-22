BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

‘This is what the media does… They try to SLASH and burn people’ - SecDef Hegseth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1257 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
100 views • 1 week ago

Easter Sunday, yesterday's White House celebration. I just uploaded 4 clips from Tucker Carlson, about this with one of the men on leave? Cynthia

What a big SURPRISE that a few leakers get fired and suddenly a bunch of hit pieces come out.. Same media that peddled the Russia hoax — SecDef Hegseth responds to second Signalgate

‘This is what the media does… They try to SLASH and burn people’

Leakers fired, hit pieces fly – Hegseth BLASTS media over Signalgate 2.0

💬 “HOAXSTERS. This group—no, no, this group right here—full of HOAXSTERS that peddle anonymous sources from leakers with axes to grind, and then you put it all together as if it's some news story,” Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth SLAMMED the press.


NPR story is ‘total FAKE NEWS’ — Press Sec Leavitt

and Trump:  'Ask the Houthis' — Trump shrugs off Hegseth leak scandal

💬 "He's doing a great job.  It's just fake news. They just bring up stories," the US president says.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth allegedly shared US attack plans against the Houthis in a Signal chat that included his wife, brother, and personal lawyer, according to The New York Times.

Keywords
politicseventscurrent
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy