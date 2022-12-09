Why Does the Truth of Flat Earth Matter? What Difference Does It Make? | scrawny2brawny

Credits: scrawny2brawny https://www.youtube.com/@scrawny2brawny Back up channel: S2B https://www.youtube.com/@s2b779
Moon is Plasma & Earth's Selfie; Earth is Flat & Larger, Has More Continents & Macro-Climate Change
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SQuCeDylb96i/
EXPLOSIVE: Hidden Continents & Macro Climate Change on Flat Earth - Secrets of Antarctic Treaty?!?!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Z5CQiLTB1oLU/
EXPLOSIVE: Moon Landing, Climate Change, Antarctic Treaty, Hidden Lands, Plasma Moon & Flat Earth
https://www.bitchute.com/video/JxMyCw9Rw5fB/
Earth is Flat and Motionless - The Truth that Destroys the Globe Earth Deception of the Cabal
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1VDum9VrSYtZ/
Earth is Level and Stationary - The Truth That Destroys the Globe Earth Deception of the Cabal
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ITS0G25FR0yC/
FLAT EARTH REVELATION 2022: EARTH IS NOT A SPINNING BALL AND HAS MORE CONTINENTS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QqPDmMU4sas3/
The Greatest Deception - The Grand Globe Earth Deception of the Cabal
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RF7HYTOOBVLM/
200 Proofs Earth is Not a Spinning Ball (HD Remastered)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XZrS8EXg69J7/
Dismantling the 'Earth is a Globe' Deception of NASA | Eric Dubay
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3fOyTaxMr99F/
Flat Earth Explained: Why It Matters (The Truth Shall Make You Free!)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ybf0xcmFEciV/
Who Started the Globe Earth Deception? What are Their End Game, Ultimate Goal? | World's Last Chance
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FvokiEKzvzxs/
Who Started To Erase Flat Earth Information? What Is Their Motive? | MIG MAG / Johnny Cirucci
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cWZ1FMfIXFuq/
The Mastermind behind the 'Globe Earth' and 'Heliocentric Model' Deceptions | World's Last Chance
https://www.bitchute.com/video/p2lWmaAyRdlR/
TOP 10 Reasons Why I Don't Trust NASA | scrawny2brawny
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dJtk7kmDhQcp/
TOP 7 Reasons Why FLAT EARTH MATTERS | scrawny2brawny
https://www.bitchute.com/video/12tcBDSwJGI2/
Why Is The Flat Earth Truth So Important? Globe or Flat Earth, What Difference Does It Make?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/62IiTOxnB1hw/
RED ALERT: NASA's Planned 'Future Warfare' for Circa 2025! | Deborah Tavares, StopTheCrime.net
https://www.bitchute.com/video/HMLjaGTR4RPh/
Divergent introduces Greater Flat Earth with Hidden or Forbidden Continents based on Plasma Moon
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jc3l9yQj4PXJ/
Many Antarctica Stations on Greater Flat Earth w/ Hidden Continents based on Plasma Moon | Divergent
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Vil7ndyyqUk0/
LEMURYA: How to travel to the hidden or forbidden continent of Lemurya on flat Earth | Divergent
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ieeJt4BanNOp/
ATLANTIS: How to travel to the hidden or forbidden continent of Atlantis on flat Earth | Divergent
https://www.bitchute.com/video/odj69d4e1mOo/
Antarctic Treaty - The Cabal Is Hiding Something About Antarctica (Part 1 of 3)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DPvIZrGVLCxW/
Antarctic Treaty - The Cabal Is Hiding Something About Antarctica (Part 2 of 3)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zXYW8R9XNnSM/
Antarctic Treaty - The Cabal Is Hiding Something About Antarctica (Part 3 of 3)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oX8J5RsMAaUH/
OMG! Earth is Not Spherical - Boats and the Sun Don't Disappear Over the Horizon
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KoyMZ2rlb4QQ/
Shattering the Glass Ceiling (Firmament) above the Flat Earth - The Cabal Tried and Failed
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mNEOJN3Jh4MH/
Chasing the Sun on a Flat Earth (Part 1) - Flying West from Seoul to Paris
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Uz00D3oyaRdU/
Chasing the Sun on a Flat Earth (Part 2) - Flying East from Paris to Tokyo
https://www.bitchute.com/video/i8a89fX7YScp/
Local Sun - The Sun is in between the clouds, not 93 million miles away!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Z8Z24pdjthMg/
Local Moon - The Moon is in between the clouds, not 238 thousand miles away!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ucYCmVqwDKNi/
Zooming In On The Moon - The Freemasonic Cabal-owned NASA is lying!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2DFE3nRJlEIZ/
EARTH Is FLAT and NOT SPINNING - SEE FOR YOURSELF (Altitude: 121,000 Feet)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gfxInvPPthmk/
Flat Earthers are skyrocketing worldwide; Cabal is trying to stop that with brain-controlling shots?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uqzMurLHubUG/
Delta, Omicron, Antarctica: Dr. Lee Merritt & Divergent expose the deceptions of Rothschilds & NASA
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jk3U7LEvfxcS/
SCIENTIFIC OBSERVATION: Stars can be seen through the transparent / plasma Moon | Blue Fox
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9ipY7qmq6RWy/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.