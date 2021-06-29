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China Discussed Weaponizing Viruses To Target Specific Races
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111 views • June 29, 2021
A report alleges that China discussed how manmade viruses could be weaponized to target certain races.
The report comes from David Asher, who led the State Department’s investigation of the origins of COVID-19 before Joe Biden shut it down.
According to Asher, what China wrote in a declaration to The Seventh Review Conference of the Biological Weapons Convention at the United Nations office in Geneva “essentially laid out a road map of developments in biotechnology pertinent to the biological weapons convention that the Chinese indicated as particularly salient,” the Daily Wire reported.
“It wasn’t clear from their declaration whether this was for potential offensive use of synthetic biology and other techniques … but it certainly appears to lay out what they felt were going to be the drivers of a more potent offense in the future decade related to biotechnology,” Asher said. “This is probably the most disturbing thing to note that there could be a type of population-targeting or ethnic targeting using biology, according to the Chinese. That doesn’t mean they did it in the case of Covid-19 or anything else but it definitely implied that they were fully aware that this is feasible and possible.”
Watch Australian investigative reporter Sharri Markson’s report on the bombshell:
The report comes from David Asher, who led the State Department’s investigation of the origins of COVID-19 before Joe Biden shut it down.
According to Asher, what China wrote in a declaration to The Seventh Review Conference of the Biological Weapons Convention at the United Nations office in Geneva “essentially laid out a road map of developments in biotechnology pertinent to the biological weapons convention that the Chinese indicated as particularly salient,” the Daily Wire reported.
“It wasn’t clear from their declaration whether this was for potential offensive use of synthetic biology and other techniques … but it certainly appears to lay out what they felt were going to be the drivers of a more potent offense in the future decade related to biotechnology,” Asher said. “This is probably the most disturbing thing to note that there could be a type of population-targeting or ethnic targeting using biology, according to the Chinese. That doesn’t mean they did it in the case of Covid-19 or anything else but it definitely implied that they were fully aware that this is feasible and possible.”
Watch Australian investigative reporter Sharri Markson’s report on the bombshell:
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