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What Is Wrong With Democracy
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Those who do not understand what is wrong with democracy will continue to encounter unresolvable problems. Question if you would, if given the option, permit a group to decide how you would spend your time, money and other resources. If you had the choice, would you decide how your money, time and other resources were used, or would you poll a random group of persons? If you prefer the former to the latter you are not honestly an advocate of democracy. We will tell you why and what to do about it.
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