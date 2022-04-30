New British Mercenary Andrew Hill Captured By Russian Forces - Interrogated!

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Andrew Hill comes from Plymouth. He laid down his arms and surrendered to Russian servicemen in the Nikolaev area. The group of mercenaries in which the British fought was defeated and he himself was wounded."
"#UKRAINE—Interrogation of Andrew Hill, #UK mercenary fighting on the side of Ukraine, taken as #POW by #Russia|n forces.
—What would you like to say to the other Englishmen who decide to go to Ukraine?
—They need to really think about it… whether… This does not involve us."
Mirrored - Simplicius76